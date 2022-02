Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The festivities for Lunar New Year kicked off in Chinatown with an overnight celebration.

Midnight Madness was hosted by the New York Chinese FreeMasons Athletic Club on Jan. 31. Starting at 11 p.m. that night, participants and spectators gathered at Mott Street to ring in the Year of the Tiger with dragon dances.

Check out some photos below from the celebration.