Jonathan Adler’s favorite Shelter Island finds

Jonathan Adler knows a thing or two about entertaining.

From his self-named brand of home accessories to his “Happy Chic” book series to his recent collaboration with Chandon on a nautical summer tray for its American Summer bottle, the designer has an eye for bold detail and flair.

For some easy, last-minute ways to spice up your Fourth of July party, we asked the New Yorker, who also has a house on Shelter Island, to share his favorite Hamptons stores — and what to look for once you’re there.

“The boutique at the Sunset Beach hotel (and I’m not just saying that because they sell our Shelter Island candle). You’ll always find something there that you didn’t know you need.” 35 Shore Rd., Shelter Island, 631-749-2001, sunsetbeachli.com

“I always head to Reddings Market for a selection of treats. Get strawberry shortcake and serve it with Chandon’s limited-edition American Summer mini-bottles; everybody loves strawberry shortcake whether they want to admit it or not.” 184 N. Ferry Rd., Shelter Island, 631-749-0003, reddingsmarket.com

“Marika’s Antiques offers an incredible assortment of trouves. They always have intriguing outdoor furniture, so head there to pick up a few extra chairs for your soiree.” 6 South Ferry Rd., Shelter Island, 631-749-1168, marikasantiques.com

“Pete’s Produce is one of my favorite farm stands. They don’t just have local veggies, but also great flowers too. Put tight bunches of a single type of flower around your house and you’ll seem even chicer than you already are.” In front of Bob’s Fish Market at 87 N. Ferry Rd., Shelter Island

“Head to Black Cat Books and nab a selection of vintage books for your guests to paw through as they lounge.” 54 N Ferry Rd., Shelter Island, 631-725-8654, blackcatbooks.com