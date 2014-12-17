KitNipBox cat subscription box to feature NYC

Kitties can get to know their geography with new “geo-themed” subscription boxes.

Fortunate felines who receive subscription goody boxes will have a chance to learn about geography in the new year.

KitNipBox, which launched in 2014, is introducing “geo-themed” boxes in January, with a different U.S. city the focus each month.

Up first is NYC, so city cats can expect their usual toys, treats and hygiene products to be inspired by New York landmarks and iconography. And for kittens who think the box itself is the best part, it will feature a Big Apple-based design too.

In addition, five percent of proceeds will go to Brooklyn Animal Action for the entire month.

“We know our customers love surprises and are always eager to see what goodies are in their seasonal- and holiday-themed boxes each month, so we wanted to do something different in 2015 to keep the surprises coming,” Deena Malkina, co-founder of KitNipBox, said in a statement. “The shift to geo-themed boxes is also a great opportunity to highlight the unique cities around the U.S. and support regional organizations, that aren’t nationwide, and that we wouldn’t have discovered without honing in on specific areas.”

Two subscription options are available, the Happy Cat ($19 per month, including domestic shipping), with four or more items, and the Multi-Cat, featuring six.