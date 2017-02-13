Last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts they’ll heart

It may be the last-minute, but don’t go half-hearted this Valentine’s Day.

It may be the last-minute, but don’t go half-hearted this Valentine’s Day. To help show the favorite people in your life your love, you can’t go wrong with one of these heart-shaped or heart-printed gifts.

Pizza Besties iPhone 7/6/6s cases set

The modern best friend necklace. Every time your phone rings, you’ll be reminded of your bestie who has the other half — and also, your love of pizza. $30; Urban Outfitters, 1333 Broadway, 212-239-1673, urbanoutfitters.com

Oversized faux fur throw pillow

This comfy throw pillow is on-trend in faux fur, and subtle enough so you can give to sweethearts young and old. $19.99; Target, 517 E. 117th St., 212-835-0860, target.com

(PRODUCT)RED Heart of Strength charm bangle

Add to her Alex and Ani bangle collection with this heart charm, available in silver or gold, while also supporting a good cause — 20% of proceeds support the Global Fund’s fight against AIDS. $38; Alex and Ani, 425 W. Broadway, 646-484-5099, alexandani.com

Heart pops

Valentine’s Day is all about the sweets, and these heart pops will delight any chocolate lover. $12/box of three; Li-Lac Chocolates, multiple locations; li-lacchocolates.com

Heart-shaped sunglasses

You can never have enough shades. And this pair will have her seeing nothing but love. $5.90; Forever 21, multiple locations, forever21.com

Fiesta medium heart bowl

For the Fiesta ware fan in your life, this bold, ceramic bowl will be put to good use and admired for a good long time. $19.99; Bed Bath & Beyond, 410 E. 61st St., 646-215-4702, bedbathandbeyond.com

CucinaPro heart-shaped waffle maker

For waffles made with love every time, this model does the trick. $39.95; Crate & Barrel, 611 Broadway, 212-780-0004, crateandbarrel.com

Heart-print umbrella

Brighten up a rainy or snowy day with this fun umbrella from Celebrate Shop. $18.99; Macy’s, 151 W. 34th St., 212-695-4400, macys.com

Double-wrap heart-stud bracelet

This fashionable tortoise-print leather with brass hearts is made for Valentine’s Day gifting. $95; Tory Burch, 38-40 Little W. 12th St., 212-929-0125, toryburch.com

Pink Love Languages women’s classics

TOMS wearers will love these Valentine’s Day-appropriate canvas classics, which feature the word “love” in various languages. $55; various retailers, toms.com