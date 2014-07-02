Macy’s July 4th Fireworks: Where to watch

Macy’s is bringing the big July 4th show back to the East River. Here are the recommended viewing spots, from social.macys.com/fireworks:

MANHATTAN

-Montgomery & South Streets: From the north (viewing along the FDR between Manhattan Bridge and Montgomery Street)

-Brooklyn Bridge entry from St. James Place (Pearl Street) & Wagner Place (viewing both north & south of the Brooklyn Bridge)

-Broad Street and/or Old Slip at Water Street (viewing between Heliport & south side of Brooklyn Bridge

-ADA viewing area: Murray Bergtraum High School track and field facility, at the base of the Manhattan Bridge. Use the entrance at Market & Cherry Streets

NOTE: Piers 15-17 are not public viewing areas.

BROOKLYN

-Brooklyn Bridge Park (piers 1-6): enter on Old Fulton & Furman Street, Joralemon Street & Furman Street or Atlantic Avenue & Furman Street

-Brooklyn Bridge Promenade: enter on Columbia Heights & Pineapple Street, Montague Street & Pierrepont Street or Pierrepont Street & Remsen Street

The following pedestrian streets will be closed to all non-emergency vehicle traffic:

• Montague Street: from Court Street to Montague Terrace

• Remsen Street from Court Street to Montague Terrace

• Old Fulton Street from Hicks Street to Furman Street

• Furman Street from Old Fulton Street to Atlantic Avenue

• Columbia Heights from Montague Street to Old Fulton Street

• Hicks Street from Atlantic Avenue to Old Fulton Street

Remember, subways and buses will be running on a Saturday schedule!