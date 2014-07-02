Quantcast
Lifestyle

Macy’s July 4th Fireworks: Where to watch

amNewYork
July 2, 2014
The show is making it’s big East River comeback.

Macy’s is bringing the big July 4th show back to the East River. Here are the recommended viewing spots, from social.macys.com/fireworks:

MANHATTAN

-Montgomery & South Streets: From the north (viewing along the FDR between Manhattan Bridge and Montgomery Street)

-Brooklyn Bridge entry from St. James Place (Pearl Street) & Wagner Place (viewing both north & south of the Brooklyn Bridge)

-Broad Street and/or Old Slip at Water Street (viewing between Heliport & south side of Brooklyn Bridge

-ADA viewing area: Murray Bergtraum High School track and field facility, at the base of the Manhattan Bridge. Use the entrance at Market & Cherry Streets

NOTE: Piers 15-17 are not public viewing areas.

 

BROOKLYN

-Brooklyn Bridge Park (piers 1-6): enter on Old Fulton & Furman Street, Joralemon Street & Furman Street or Atlantic Avenue & Furman Street

-Brooklyn Bridge Promenade: enter on Columbia Heights & Pineapple Street, Montague Street & Pierrepont Street or Pierrepont Street & Remsen Street

The following pedestrian streets will be closed to all non-emergency vehicle traffic:
• Montague Street: from Court Street to Montague Terrace
• Remsen Street from Court Street to Montague Terrace
• Old Fulton Street from Hicks Street to Furman Street
• Furman Street from Old Fulton Street to Atlantic Avenue
• Columbia Heights from Montague Street to Old Fulton Street
• Hicks Street from Atlantic Avenue to Old Fulton Street

 

Remember, subways and buses will be running on a Saturday schedule!

amNewYork

