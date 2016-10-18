Meditation apps to help you relax

Need to relax? There’s an app for that.

Find guided meditations with the touch of a button. Photo Credit: Top left to bottom right: Robert Galinsky; Mary Wang; John Dalton; New York Cares; Marilyn Wang

Want to get meditating? There’s an app for that.

Meditation Studio

Fine more than 200 guided meditations that last anywhere from two to 30 minutes that target areas such as stress, sleep, relaxation and compassion. $3.99, available for iOS; meditationstudioapp.com

The Mindfulness App

This subscription app features a library with more than 175 guided meditations in areas such as focus, stress relief and love. $9.99/month, available for iOS and Android; themindfulnessapp.com

Jiyo

New Age guru Deepak Chopra is behind this new wellness app, which covers meditation, as well as exercise (it can connect to a FitBit and Apple Watch), relationships, finances and more. FREE, premium content starting at $1.99/month, available for iOS and Android; jiyo.com