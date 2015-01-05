Mercedes-Benz drops sponsorship of Fall Fashion Week

The fall shows are already homeless and now in need of a sponsor, too.

Organizers for the IMG Fashion Week announced Monday that Mercedes-Benz will not be the sponsor for this September’s event. The spokespersons declined to go into further details for the end of the six-year partnership between the car company and the organizers.

Last month, IMG agreed that the February fashion week would be the final time that the show took place at Damrosch Park in Lincoln Center as part of a court settlement. The city and IMG said they are actively looking for a new site for the fall show.