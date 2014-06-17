New emoji are coming! Middle finger, skull and cross bone and more will debut in July

Some of our favorites from the current crop of emoji. Photo Credit: Getty/Feng Li

As anyone who has ever tried to flirt via text knows, the right emoji is important.

Time to rejoice: New emoji are on their way! Emoji announced 250 emoticons will be added in the Unicode 7.0 standard update next month.

Highlights include a middle finger (always necessary), a skull and cross bone (for all the pirates you text), a ballot box (timely ahead of the midterms), a book (how quaint), a rolled-up newspaper (kids, this was where people got the news before the Internet), a world map (get some culture in there), and sports medals (World Cup victory, right?).

Photos of the new emoji will be made available on Emojipedia “as soon as they are available,” the company said.

In the meantime, start dreaming of the classy way you can now flirt with a bouquet of flowers (aw!).