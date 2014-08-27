New York Fashion Week: How to get in on the action sans invite

You don’t have to feel like an outsider this September.

For style-minded New Yorkers who don’t have an in with the industry, Fashion Week can be a frustrating time. All the designer clothing, hot celebs and awe-inducing models tucked secretively behind tent walls are enough to make the uninvited go mad. (And we won’t even get you started on the sudden influx of high-heeled women stealing your cabs and snatching all the good seats at Starbucks.)

But before you swear off the fashion elite and opt to hibernate in your apartment all week, know that you have other options. Here’s how to get in on the action, without an invitation.

SIP AND SHOP

What: Lord & Taylor launches new concept shop Brand Assembly, showcasing up-and-coming contemporary designers including Michelle Kim, Calla, Saunder, Sachin + Babi and more, with a runway show, live music, wine and shopping.

When: Thursday, Sept. 4, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Lord & Taylor, 424 Fifth Ave., 2nd floor

HANG WITH BARBIE

What: There’s no place more stylish to relax during NYFW than the Barbie Fashion Lounge, where you can check out looks inspired by America’s favorite doll from designers including Cynthia Vincent, Rebecca Taylor, Charlotte Ronson and more while sipping on refreshments– and Instagramming with two Fashion Week essentials: free Wi-Fi and phone charging stations.

When: Friday, Sept. 5 and Saturday, Sept. 6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Corner of 14th Street and 9th Avenue

GET PUMPED

What: Lifestyle brand Athleta will open up their high energy, adrenaline-fueled fashion installation to the public, showing off the latest looks with choreography by Luam Keflezgy, who has lent her talents to everyone from Britney Spears to Beyonce.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 3, 6 p.m.; RSVP at eventbrite.com.

Where: SIR Stage37, 508 W. 37th St.

TAKE A TOUR

What: Personal shopping and styling company Seek New York is hosting an extended version of their popular designer-led Garment District tour, with a focus on New York Fashion Week and a stop at Lincoln Center. The three-hour tour will include a visit to a factory, showroom or other insider spot, a look at fashionable landmarks, famous locations seen on TV and an undisclosed Fashion Week gift.

When: Thursday, Sept. 4, Tuesday, Sept. 9, and Thursday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $50 per person; reserve at seeknewyorkllc.com.

Where: Meeting locations provided with booking confirmation

TEE OFF

What: Refinery29 is hosting a Fashion Week-themed country club, complete with a nine hole miniature golf course inspired by NYC designers and brands, and a bar, of course.

When: Friday, Sept. 5, 2-10 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 6, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: 82 Mercer St.

CHILL WITH COCO

What: Fashion Week staple Christian Siriano invites you to celebrate the launch of his first ever fragrance, at a party hosted by model Coco Rocha with music by the Misshapes.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: 402 W. 13th St.

PRIMP AND PARTY

What: As a part of the Mackage Soho Store Series, the brand will host a Fashion Week event to celebrate its partnership with cosmetics company butter LONDON. Guests will enjoy complimentary manicures and shopping while grooving to tunes by a live DJ.

When: Saturday, Sept. 6, 1-6 p.m.

Where: 123 Mercer St.

DINE LIKE A DIVA

What: Throughout the week, select restaurants in Lincoln Square will offer special deals on Fashion Plate prix fixe menus to NYFW attendees and the general public alike. Indulge in three course lunches in the heart of the action at hot spots such as A Voce Columbus, Bar Boulud, Bouchon Bakery and more… you never know who you might spot at the next table.

When: Thursday, Sept. 4 – Thursday, Sept. 11

Where: Lincoln Square; for list of participating restaurants visit lincolnsquarebid.org/fashionweek.

WATCH LIVE

What: Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week will once again live stream every show at Lincoln Center, a selection of off-site shows, plus behind the scenes looks and designer interviews, to be watched from the comfort of your own home.

When: Thursday, Sept. 4 – Thursday, Sept. 11; see show schedule at mbfashionweek.com.

Where: Register for free at fashion.rightster.com.