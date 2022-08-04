New Yorkers can get paid to sleep on the job with Casper

Most workers would not want to get caught by their boss while they’re sleeping on the job. As one customer found their comfort in a local Casper, a mattress and sleep-centric company, a worker’s worst nightmare turned into their new dream job.

A TikTok went viral after workers caught a man asleep in a Casper store. Comments came flooding in with people wishing that they could be paid to sleep or asking how they could potentially apply for the job.

Casper listened to the TikTok users’ wishes and is now allowing anyone in the New York area to apply to be a Casper Sleeper. The job is just as it sounds, you can get paid to sleep!

There are some qualifications you must have if you want to be an official Casper Sleeper. Those wishing to apply must be able to sleep through anything, have a love for sleeping, be willing to make social media content for Casper and be able to commute to the New York City Casper Sleep Shop.

If the job does seem too good to be true, there are even more benefits. Professional sleepers will get to spend their working hours sleeping and taking naps on Casper’s super comfortable mattresses as well as having a lax dress code that includes pajamas and sleepwear. You will also receive free Casper products on occasion.

The job will be available for one month and will only be available part-time. Those with flexible schedules are best suited for this job. O access the full job description and application, click here.