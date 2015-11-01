NYPD rescued Bevin, an adoptable dog, from malnourishment and neglect

Bevin was in the worst condition, evaluated to be at the highest level of neglect.

When 5-year-old Pit-bull mix Bevin was rescued by Bronx officers responding to a domestic violence call in March, she was so emaciated, ASPCA doctors could see her individual ribs and shoulder blades, no more than skin and bones. Eight months later, the playful pup, who lovesfull-standing hugs, is still waiting to be adopted.

Officers from the 49th Precinct found Bevin, along with another adult dog and three puppies, when they responded to a domestic dispute on March 5. When they walked into the Bronx Park East apartment, just east of the New York Botanical Gardens, they immediately noticed the rough shape the dogs were in.

“Bevin came to the ASPCA malnourished and weak and became a healthy, happy dog under our care,” Arthur Hazelwood, senior director of the ASPCA Adoption Center, said in a statement. “The animal cruelty victims we treat come from some of the most challenging situations. Yet many — like Bevin — show an incredible capacity to trust again and become wonderful additions to a loving, safe home.”

Bevin was in the worst condition, evaluated to be at the highest level of emaciation and neglect. The puppies, each 6 months old, suffered from mange and were so starved investigators initially thought they were half that age, according to court records.

Carla Rodriguez, 31, and Eric Williams, 30, were charged with torturing and injuring animals, and are expected to appear in court for a hearing and trial on Nov. 23. Attorneys for Rodriguez and Williams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The other four dogs have all been adopted. But Bevin, who learned simple commands in a foster home, is still waiting.

Bevin loves every person she meets, according to her adoption page, and really enjoys her toys. She also likes to say hello to other dogs.

Dog lovers interested in adopting Bevin can reach out to the ASPCA’s Adoption Center by calling (212) 876-7700 ext. 4120.