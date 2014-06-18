LATEST PAPER
57° Good Evening
57° Good Evening
Lifestyle

Outdoor Yoga coming to Times Square Saturday

Simeone Scaramozzino and other enthusiasts perform yoga in

Simeone Scaramozzino and other enthusiasts perform yoga in Times Square during an event marking the summer solstice on June 21, 2013 in New York City. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama

By ZOË LAKE. Special to amNewYork
Print

The Times Square Alliance is gearing up for Solstice in Times Square: Athleta Mind Over Madness, an all-day yoga-thon to take place Saturday.

Friday, a crew of 40 will turn one of New York's busiest areas into an urban studio to prepare for the 8,000 expected participants. A yoga village will be built on Broadway between 42nd and 44th streets, where 8,000 yoga mats will be stored for the following day's events.

Although registration is closed, those interested can stream the event live and participate from afar via timessquarenyc.org.

Sponsored by Athleta, the event will run from sunrise to sunset on Saturday and feature many different types of yoga -- from Vinyasa to Bikram -- taught by well-known instructors.

On Sunday, MINDBODY Connect will be extending the Zen with the MINDBODY Sol Conference. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., master classes on meditation and yoga will be offered to help hurried New Yorkers find balance and focus in the city. Registration information can be found at mindbodyonline.com/sol.

Saturday's event will be broadcast on the Toshiba screen in Times Square.

By ZOË LAKE. Special to amNewYork

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Things to Do Photos & Videos

The Hudson Bar will celebrate by offering half-price Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
On Wednesday, John Doherty, chef / owner of The man who fed 25 presidents a year at the Waldorf
East Williamsburg's multiroom event complex, Avant Gardner, is Festivals to put on your calendar
Oscar Wilde is showing the Oscars on multiple Head to these bars to watch the Oscars
The Lunar New Year is celebrated with large Watch the Lunar New Year Parade and more things do this weekend
There's a lot you can do on Valentine's Avoid the Valentine's Day feels at these events