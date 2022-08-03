PHOTOS: Dogs go on a unique tour of New York City with Circle Line NYC

As International Friendship Day passed last weekend, Circle Line, one of New York City’s most well-known boat tours, put on a cruise that wasn’t so conventional.

The Pawsitively Perfect Pup Cruise was a 1-day event where the dog lovers of New York could take a ride on the cruise and bring their pets with them.

Circle Line opened in 1945 and has welcomed over 80 million passengers onto its cruise liners. The company has hosted hundreds of events in NYC but this was the first time it ever hosted a group of canine passengers.

The cruise included a ride on one of the company’s triple-decker historic liners around NYC’s water and skyline to see the beautiful architecture and listen to the calming river waves. All of this was, of course, accompanied by the passengers’ beloved 4-legged companions.

A total of 245 people and 141 dogs joined this one-of-a-kind cruise on July 30. Little L’s Pet Bakery & Boutique provided tasty treat options for the cruising pups. Every dog even got to ride in style with their very own custom bandana. The cruise lasted for an hour and even had tour guides that provided fun, dog-friendly facts.

Circle Line also partnered with North Shore Animal League America to host a mobile adoption event at Pier 83 along the Hudson River Park. Guests got to meet both dogs and puppies that were looking for their forever home, and 100% of the proceeds from the cruise were donated to the organization.