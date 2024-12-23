Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The owners of Happy Tails, a doggy daycare in Tribeca, are barking up the right tree by officially opening their first brick-and-mortar location at 120 Duane St. after garnering great success with their mobile dog daycare service.

As the first-of-its-kind member-only dog club in the heart of Manhattan, the new venture aims to elevate the experience for pets and their owners, offering an exciting range of amenities designed to pamper and engage furry companions.

“We wanted to create a playground for dogs and a destination for pet owners,” Irving Fallas, co-founder of Happy Tails, told amNewYork Metro during an onsite tour. “This facility is more than just a daycare; it’s a vibrant space where dogs can socialize and play in a safe and stimulating environment.”

Happy Tails stands out from typical dog daycares due to its innovative design and commitment to personalized care. The facility is divided into four sections to cater to different canine temperaments, addressing safety concerns often found in larger, unsegregated spaces.

As part of their meticulous approach, trainers assess all dogs before integrating into playgroups.

“You’ll see the difference when you’re here,” Fallas said. “It’s intentional. We don’t just sign off on pets; we make sure every dog passes an assessment to make sure they can fit in with the group,” Fallas said, noting the staff is made up of trained professionals who understand dog behavior.

The range of amenities at Happy Tails is nothing short of “paw-fect.”

Dogs can enjoy a theme park-style obstacle course, relax on comfy dog couches and even indulge in gourmet treats from the dog café, which features items like dog-friendly macarons and creatively named dog wines such as “Zinfantail.”

Membership at Happy Tails also grants access to certified dog trainers and pet therapists, ensuring that pets not only play but also receive proper training and care.

“It’s about creating an engaging, enjoyable day for them, and for our clients, it means peace of mind knowing that trained staff are in charge,” Fallas said.

Happy Tails is already receiving glowing feedback from its community, with owners celebrating their pets’ enthusiasm for the new space. One memorable moment involved a dog so reluctant to leave that staff had to gently drag her away after a day of fun.

“That was a huge moment for us,” Fallas said. “To see that our clients’ dogs are truly enjoying their time here is why we started this.”

The excitement doesn’t stop there; Happy Tails plans to host a series of events for pets and their owners, including community holiday gatherings and singles mixers.

Looking to the future, Fallas and co-founder Teddy Tawil have ambitious plans for expansion throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, providing more spaces for dogs to thrive.

For more information, visit happytail-dogs.com.