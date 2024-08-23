The Mars Summer Treat Pack Truck will be handing out free treats, while supplies last, in New York City.

If your pup can be found begging for ‘people’ treats, this treat is for them.

In honor of National Dog Day, which falls on Aug. 26, Mars brands M&M’S® Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches and GREENIES™ Dental Treats for Dogs are teaming up to create the limited-time Mars Summer Treat Pack. The pack includes a classic M&M’s ice cream sandwich (which features vanilla ice cream stuffed between two M&M cookies) and GREENIES™ Dental Treats for pups.

“What better way to celebrate 25 years of delicious M&M’S Ice Cream and National Dog Day than treating both pet parents, and their canine companions, to free summer treats,” said Shaf Lalani, General Manager, Mars Ice Cream. “The ‘Mars Summer Treat Pack’ combines two fan-favorites from our portfolio to help pet parents inspire moments of happiness with their dogs.”

On Aug. 24, the Mars Summer Treat Pack Truck will be handing out free treats, while supplies last, in New York City. At 11:30 a.m., the truck will be parked at Tompkins Square Park, a popular pup location, and then at 3:30 p.m., the truck will be at Union Square Park.

Then, on Aug. 26, dog owners can claim a free Mars Summer Treat Pack while supplies last. The treats can be claimed on MarsSummerTreatPack.com.