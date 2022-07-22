NYC shelters join together for adoption campaign

Currently, animal shelters are seeing a decrease in the saving rate of pets’ lives. Best Friends Animal Society, along with over 550 shelter and rescue partners, have joined together for an adoption campaign.

The campaign’s initiative is to encourage those looking to add a pet to the family to look into local shelters, rescue organizations and Best Friends Pet Lifesaving Centers across the country.

“Following the immense success of our National Adoption Weekend in May, which resulted in 4,529 lives saved, we couldn’t wait to have a second National Adoption Weekend as soon as possible,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “The summer months, and July in particular, is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters in America so we really encourage anyone who’s looking for a pet to adopt now.”

Best Friends Lifesaving Center and 3 NYC rescue groups will participate in the campaign this weekend. The groups include KittyKind, Inc, Muddy Paws Rescue and Waggytail Rescue. All pets available for adoption will already be fixed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go home with you. Additionally, any adoption fees for pets 6 months and older will be waived by BFAS.

Recent studies done by BFAS shows that in 2021 shelters saw an 8.1% increase in animal intakes. Adoption rates did not go up with the rise of intakes, leaving shelters with so many animals it exceeded their capacities. This campaign is hoping to address and rectify this issue.

The sad truth is that there is a shelter crisis going on and when shelters get overcrowded and pets aren’t adopted quickly enough, lives are on the line,” Castle added. “If you’re not able to commit to adoption, ask your local shelter or rescue if you can foster a pet instead. Doing so will still make a tremendous impact in saving lives.”

There are many benefits to adopting from local shelters. Pets come full vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered which saves you the time and the cost of a vet bill. You’re saving not 1 but 2 lives, every animal that gets adopted out of a shelter leaves a space for another pet to receive the care they need.

So if you are interested check out Best Friends Lifesaving Center: on 307 West Broadway, KittyKind, Inc, Muddy Paws Rescue and Waggytail Rescue.