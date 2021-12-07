NYPD releases doggone good calendar for the New Year

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Get ready to count down those dog days of 2022 with the latest NYPD canine calendar.

The NYPD have released their Canine and Friends calendar, an annual array of pawsitive, tail-waggingly good photos designed to brighten up the year ahead with images of furry, four-legged cops on the beat.

Produced by the New York City Police Foundation, the animals featured serve in honor of the men and women who perished wearing the gold shield. According to K-9 handlers, naming the pups after lost servicemen strengthens the bond with their human partners as well as keeping the names of those fallen alive out of respect for the work he or she did and their family.

The 2022 calendar exhibits a litter of new additions, including the department’s first-of-its kind emotional support canines, the NYPD’s first Electronic Storage Detection Canines—capable of detecting computer chips and storage drives to retrieve evidence—and more.

This year’s cover model is K-9 Rowland, a crossbreed German shepherd named after Lt. John Rowland. Inside the glossy pages are adorable in action moments from detectives posing with their furry friends to transit canines passing through subway turnstiles. It is not all about the bark, however. In addition to the dogs, several police service horses are also displayed in all their majestic glory.

The 2022 Canine and Friends calendar is on sale now for $25 and the NYPD affirms all proceeds will directly benefit new and ongoing Police Foundation programs and initiatives.