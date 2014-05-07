Pooja Mottl cooking demo and other health events May 7-13

Pooja Mottl signs copies of her book, “The 3-Day Reset,” and does a cooking demo.

WEDNESDAY

Understanding High Blood Pressure and Medications: Learn about what high blood pressure is, why and how you need control it and common medications and their side effects. 1:30-3:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

Sitting Chi Breath and Stretch: Learn basic chi (energy) movements that help reduce stress and promote relaxation, including stretches, breathing techniques and energy meditation. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

THURSDAY

Afrofusion Fitness Class: Combine dance, music and exercise to release stress, strengthen muscles and more. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

Emblem Healthy Living — Zumba: Latin-inspired, total-body workout that combines aerobics and popular dance moves. 6:30-7:15 p.m., FREE. IS 271, 1137 Herkimer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1705

FRIDAY

One-on-One Caregiver Support: Meet with Greg Johnson, EmblemHealth’s Director of Community Outreach and creator of the Care for the Family Caregiver Program, for support and advice. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and to make an appointment: 646-447-7175

Bed Aerobics: Workout routine that combines deep stretches and muscle toning calisthenics to improve flexibility, build strength and burn fat. 5-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

SATURDAY

Intro to Tai Chi and Quigong: Experience the healing benefits of tai chi. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothes. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

Workout in the Park: Self Magazine’s fitness festival returns to Central Park, hosted by trainer Bob Harper. Featuring workouts, beauty consultations, nutritional workshops and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., $30 (includes one-year Self subscription). Rumsey Playfield, enter at E. 69th Street and Fifth Avenue. Info and to purchase tickets: Selfworkoutinthepark.com

SUNDAY

Candlelit Yoga: End your weekend with a yoga session in a relaxing candlelit room. 7-8 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m., $10 (suggested donation). Yoga to the People, 12 Saint Marks Pl. Info: 917-573-9642Tai Chi: Join Silvana Pizzuti to learn this slow-moving martial art practice. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Riverside Park, W. 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Info: 311

MONDAY

Introduction to Yoga: Learn breathing practices and basic yoga poses. 5:45-6:45 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Cardio Kickboxing with Roman: Kick, punch, block and move and this total-body workout. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1904MAY 13

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Low-Impact Aerobics with Kiki: Kiki Morris of Traditional Tribal Fitness leads this total body workout, which includes power walking, squats, lunges, core training and stretching. 7-8:15 p.m., FREE. Renaissance Charter School, 35-59 81st St. in Jackson Heights. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7864

Booking Signing and Cooking Demo: Pooja Mottl, author of “The 3-Day Reset,” demonstrates three recipes from her book — raspberry chocolate truffle, dates with ricotta and honey and citrus zen water. 6 p.m., FREE. Whole Foods in the Time Warner Center, 10 Columbus Circle. Info: Wholefoodsmarket.com