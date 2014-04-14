Roland Mouret to design collection for Banana Republic

The line is anticipated to be ultra-sophisticated.

Just a few days after news broke that Alexander Wang is collaborating with H&M comes word of another fashion world favorite teaming up with a retailer: Roland Mouret is designing a capsule collection for Banana Republic.

While Wang’s line is expected to reflect his downtown-cool aesthetic, Mouret’s is anticipated to be ultra-sophisticated, like the ladies he has dressed, from Kate Middleton to Victoria Beckham.

Mouret’s 30-piece collection, launching in August, features everything from accessories to blazers to pencil skirts to sheath dresses, ranging in price from $49.50 to $165. Expect colorblocking, leopard prints and figure-flattering cuts from the pieces made in Banana Republic’s signature contour stretch Sloan fabric.