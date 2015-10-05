Sexy Pizza Rat costume has arrived for Halloween 2015

Pizza Rat, New York’s favorite trick or treater, has been immortalized on YouTube, and now, in a scandalous Halloween costume.

Yandy debuted its Pizza Rat costume on Monday, the first of many Pizza Rat renditions we’re sure to see come October 31.

The $89.95 outfit consists of a “soft, body-hugging grey mini dress with a white front panel, an attached mouse tail, an attached hood with adorable mouse ears, and two attached pepperoni pizza slice accents.”

The costume is made in the U.S.A., if that’s important to any Pizza Rat impersonators.

Stilettos with 6.5 inch heels ($35.95) are recommended by Yandy to help complete the look.

Free shipping and a free panty sweeten the deal, though nothing will ever be as good as watching a real Manhattan rodent snag a free slice.

Next up: Sexy Milkshake Squirrel.