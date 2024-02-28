Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There are more vitamin supplements on the market than we can count. Truth is many people don’t get the nutrition they need — for a variety of reasons, including:

Nutrient Deficiencies: I had an iron deficiency when I was a kid, and my older brother said it was an irony deficiency. Many people have a vitamin D deficiency, and no amount of fatty fish, cod liver oil, or sunlight can solve it. Dietary Restrictions: Vegans often have problems getting the right amount of nutrients, same with anyone who has food allergies. My friend Katie is allergic to everything — except red wine. Pregnancy and Lactation: Pregnant and breastfeeding women are eating for two (sometimes three!), and therefore have increased nutrient needs that globs of ice cream can’t accommodate. Supplements such as folic acid and iron are often recommended to support a healthy pregnancy. Advancing age: One sign of aging is that our bodies become less efficient at absorbing certain nutrients. And another sign is binging on reruns of My Three Sons. Fred MacMurray was great, wasn’t he?

With 50 billion CFUs of probiotics, prebiotics, and ingredients including cranberry extract and D-mannose, Physician’s Choice Women’s Probiotic is a delayed-release capsule to support digestive, immune, and urinary system health. Third-party tested.

Some of us don’t have nutritional issues, but just want to feel better. Thats’ where the best vitamin supplements supplement can be useful. But remember, not all supplements are created equal. Here are some things to be mindful of when considering taking vitamin supplements:

Have they been tested? Choose high-quality supplements that have been tested by a third-party such as the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) or ConsumerLab.com. What’s the right dose? Too much of anything can be harmful — certain vitamins and minerals included, along with icing for cupcakes! High doses of vitamin A can cause liver damage, for example, and iron intake can frequently get overloaded. Follow recommended dosages and consult with your doctor before adding supplements to your diet. Are whole foods a better option? It’s best to get your nutrients from whole foods, they have beneficial compounds that contain fiber, antioxidants and anti-inflammatories that you don’t often find in supplements. A balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is the foundation of good health.

Nutreb’s Berberine, enriched with BioPerine, boosts 5X higher absorption compared to regular berberine supplement for faster health benefits. Customers are responding to how the Berberine gets absorbed. They use BioPerine, a black pepper extract that helps your body take in more of the nutrients. It aids the immune system and maintains metabolic health.

What’s in a balanced diet? Incorporate these vitamins and supplements into your daily routine and gain these benefits of well-being. Vitamin D is important for bone health, immune function, and mood regulation, making it a key supplement, especially for those vampires who don’t get out in the sun too often. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish oil supplements, contribute to heart health, brain function, and anti-inflammatory processes. Another essential nutrient is Vitamin C, known for its immune-boosting and antioxidant benefits, which protects the body’s cells from the damage done by free radicals. Another powerful antioxidant, Vitamin E, supports skin health and helps protect cells from damage. Vitamin A plays a critical role in vision, immune function, and skin health. Meanwhile, B-vitamins, such as B6, B12, and folic acid, are essential for energy metabolism, nerve function, and the production of red blood cells.

There are as many fish oil supplements as there are…fish in the sea. Antarctic Krill Oil has essential omega-3 fatty acids and astaxanthin. The krill oil is sourced from Antarctica, and somehow is free from the fishy aftertaste commonly associated with fish oil capsules. It offers joint support, enhanced cognitive function, and antioxidant protection.

Magnesium is important for muscle and nerve function, as well as bone health.

Iron is a key ingredient in preventing anemia and ensuring that oxygen is transported throughout the body. Iron is esecially important for people with dietary restrictions.

Probiotics, found in yogurt, promote a healthy gut microbiome, aiding digestion and supporting immune function.

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is essential for cellular energy production, while zinc plays a pivotal role in immune response and wound healing. Collagen supplements support skin elasticity and joint health.

Vitamin K is an important player in bone metabolism. Green tea extract is rich in antioxidants, and has been associated with improved brain function and fat loss.

Simple Life Nutrition's Beetroot — Folate A health and wellness brand that sells a variety of teas, powders, and encapsulated products, Simple Life Some of our top products include beet root capsules, tart cherry capsules, and moringa leaf capsules. Beet root capsules are particularly rich in folate, a vitamin that plays a key role in growth and development.

Vitamin supplements can help address nutrient deficiencies. But use them judiciously, follow recommended dosages, and try to establish a balanced diet that includes a variety of whole foods.

Consult with a healthcare provider or registered dietitian who can help determine if supplements are appropriate for you and which ones can help.

Here’s a way to get your veggies without the hassle of actually eating them. The Vitamin Kitchen fruit and vegetables supplement has a blend of fruits including aloe vera, banana, raspberry, pineapple, and apple extract, among others, while the vegetable supplement is made with carrot, celery, radish, parsley extract and other greens and reds.

Keto and vegan friendly, and formulated with whole natural food extracts with no unnecessary additives, fillers, or preservatives.

