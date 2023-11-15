Union Square Holiday Market to open with lineup of local vendors Nov. 16

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

With the holiday season in full swing, a New York City holiday staple is making its return this week.

The Union Square Holiday Market is kicking off on Nov. 16, bringing a variety of vendors to the neighborhood. Run by Urbanspace, the Union Square Holiday Market boasts over 150 local vendors, giving shoppers the chance to buy local for the holidays.

The market covers a variety of local gifting options, including handcrafted works from local artisans, gifts with a New York twist and delicious giftable treats that you want to keep for yourself. Shoppers can also take a break and enjoy food and beverages from vendors available at the market.

Can’t make it to the market this year? New this year is Urbanspace’s partnership with Kewl Street, an online platform that allows shoppers to browse through merchandise available at the Union Square Holiday Market, the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park (now open) and the upcoming Columbus Circle Holiday Market (opening Nov. 28) right from home.

“We’re proud to operate the most popular holiday markets in New York City and, for the first time, bring the shopping experience online,” says Eldon Scott, President of Urbanspace. “Kewl Street showcases the best local vendors from our unrivaled holiday markets. It’s an easy place to purchase unique New York City gifts from anywhere in the country!”

The Union Square Holiday Market is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday—Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. The market will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24, marking the end of the market’s season.

To shop the markets online, visit kewlstreet.com. For more information about the Union Square Holiday Market, visit usqholiday.nyc.