Get up on your feet for National Dance Day!

Time to get those happy feet ready!

The national holiday created by “So You Think You Can Dance” producer, Nigel Lithgoe, is still going strong after five years.

In collaboration with the Dizzy Feet Foundation, the unofficial holiday was created to encourage self-esteem and promote dance as a healthy fitness alternative.

This year the event will be lead by “SYTYCD” star Alex Wong and Rich & Tone Talauega in front of Lincoln Center’s Josie Robertson Plaza tonight at 4 p.m.

The best part, it’s free! Participants are encouraged to practice the beginner’s routine featured by “SYTYCD” alum tWtitch Boss or the advance routine by Travis Wall.

For the routines and more information visit lcoutofdoors.org/nationaldanceday