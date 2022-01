Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Shoppers can now really feel at home with Betsey Johnson.

The iconic designer opened up her East Hampton estate to the public last week, hosting a yard sale filled with vintage clothing, accessories and furniture from her archives. The sale was such a hit, she’s doing it for another weekend, this Friday through Sunday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) at 25 Grape Arbor Lane. The house is also for sale.

Johnson, a breast cancer survivor, is donating 5% of sales to the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation.