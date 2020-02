The sale will be Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shoppers can now really feel at home with Betsey Johnson.

The iconic designer opened up her East Hampton estate to the public last week, hosting a yard sale filled with vintage clothing, accessories and furniture from her archives. The sale was such a hit, she’s doing it for another weekend, this Friday through Sunday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) at 25 Grape Arbor Lane. The house is also for sale.

Johnson, a breast cancer survivor, is donating 5% of sales to the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation.