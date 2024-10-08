Primark to open its New York City flagship store in Midtown

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The international clothing retailer Primark is opening a flagship location in Midtown.

The new store will open in Herald Square in the revitalized PENN DISTRICT at 150 W 34th St. The official opening day will be announced at a later date.

This store will be the eleventh store to open in New York, after its new store at the Queens Center opens later this year.

“Opening a location in the epicenter of US fashion is going to be an exciting milestone for Primark US,” said Kevin Tulip, Primark US President. “When the opportunity arose to bring Primark to Herald Square in Manhattan, a store with exceptionally high foot traffic, national influence, and perfectly located to attract customers who already know us from other Primark stores in the boroughs and surrounding areas, we knew it was the perfect fit. We’re thrilled to bring more affordable quality fashion directly to Manhattanites, commuters, and people across the world who are visiting the great city of New York.”

Located across from Penn Station, the new store will be situated where it will attract commuter foot traffic, allowing the brand to expand its reach further. The store will span 54,000 square feet across four floors, where it will offer fashion and essentials for the whole family as well as homewares and beauty products.

“The PENN DISTRICT is transforming into a dynamic new District offering the best in class of retail, restaurants and lifestyle offerings. We are excited for Primark to open its first Manhattan location in this vibrant neighborhood,” said Ed Hogan, EVP Retail Leasing at Vornado. “As THE PENN DISTRICT is quickly becoming New York’s top destination for exceptional shopping, dining, and entertainment, we look forward to working with the Primark team as they welcome their first Manhattan customers to experience all that the new store – and neighborhood – has to offer.”