Heavily armed officers converged upon an Upper West Side school Thursday morning as reports of an active shooter spread, police and parents said — but no gunman was found.

Anxiety-ridden parents gathered outside the Louis D. Brandeis Campus at West 84th Street and Columbus Avenue at around 10 a.m. on Sept. 12 after guardians were contacted by their kids that an active shooter was on the premises.

“I never thought this would happen in New York,” one woman said, who was so beside herself that she couldn’t continue the conversation. “I just want to see my daughter.”

Within moments, NYPD Emergency Services Unit members clad in body armor and carrying long guns were on the scene while the school went into lockdown. They went room by room, looking for the alleged perpetrator.

“My daughter texted me and they were under tables and just trying to figure out what was going on. She said her teachers looked very concerned and worried, and they were all worried and panicking,” Carole Johnson told amNewYork Metro. “I am anxious, and I am worried.”

After a thorough search, police say they deemed the gunman report unfounded. Classes, however, were canceled for the rest of the day. Parents were permitted to reunite with their children at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, leaving some with smiles and others with tears.

One mother who hugged her daughter said this incident showcased the importance of keeping their cell phones in school.

“They should be able to keep their phones, period — I don’t care what school it is,” the woman said.