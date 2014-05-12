Bumble and bumble unveils new products to create silky hair

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Bumble and bumble has debuted a new suite of pleasantly scented, albeit pricey, Bb.Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil products designed to create sleek and gleaming tresses. A blend of coconut, argan, macadamia nut, almond, safflower seed and grape seed oils in the primers, conditioner and shampoo confers terrific sheen and swing for blow-dried locks while preventing breakage from heat damage. And the oil alone can be used as an instant fix for frizzy flyaways.

Bb. Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Sulfate Free Shampoo (8 oz.), $30, Conditioner (6.7 oz), $33, Heat/UV Protective Primer (8 oz.), $26, and Oil (3.4. oz.), $38; available May 15 at Bumble and bumble, 415 W. 13th St., 212-521-6500