Get hair ready for fall

With fall making its way into the Big Apple, it’s time to wash that sun right out of your hair.

Here are three easy ways to reverse summertime damage from sun, salt and chlorine — for all budgets — courtesy of celebrity stylist Ryan Nickulas, owner of Ryan Darius Salon (82 W. 12th St., 212-255-3579).

Do the DIY thing: Make a simple at-home honey-and-olive oil hair mask, which gets locks “silky, smooth and shiny,” says Nickulas. Add equal parts honey and olive oil to a bowl, then apply to scalp and damp hair. Cover hair with a warm towel, let the mask sit for 30 minutes and wash out with a mild shampoo.

Go for a glaze: A quick in-salon glaze treatment “restores hair back to healthy,” provides shine and reduces breakage, Nickulas says. “Glazing [also] … brings color tonality together, so if you don’t want warm tones, they can be canceled out,” he says. $75

Get glam: “After putting your hair up all summer you might notice it’s less full. That’s because it is. Most don’t realize their hair is 15 percent less dense by end of August,” Nickulas says. One option to rev up the volume? Platinum Seamless’ semipernament, no-damage hair extensions, which last eight weeks and are easy to care for. Starting at $150