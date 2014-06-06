Nicki Minaj’s team to hand out free clothes in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Nicki Minaj is in NYC promoting her new song, “Pills N Potions,” which she previewed on Good Morning America Friday morning, and her team is taking to the streets in a hot pink RV to celebrate.

The RV will be stopping throughout the city on Saturday to give away thousands of free clothing items from Minaj’s fashion line for Kmart, the Nicki Minaj Collection.

Here’s where to catch them, and score some free duds:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: 106th Street and 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

3 p.m.: Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue, Jamaica (At the Brown Underground)

3:45 p.m.: 156th Street and Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica (At the Jamaica Colosseum Mall)

5:30 p.m.: Atlantic and Flatbush Avenues, Brooklyn (At the Barclays Center)

6:15 p.m.: Fulton Street and Flatbush Avenue (At the Fulton Mall)