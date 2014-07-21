This week’s sample sales: Theory, Helmut Lang, Billy Reid and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Theory, Helmut Lang, Theyskens’ Theory and Theory Men’s: July 21-24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Clothingline: 261 W. 36th St. (second floor), btwn Seventh and Eighth aves., 212-947-8748. Men’s and women’s clothes, including samples and irregular items, are way below wholesale prices.

Ernest Alexander: July 22-24, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 15 W. 28th St. (eighth floor), btwn Fifth Ave. and Broadway. Men’s shirts, bags, ties, shave kits and more are 50-75% off. Credit cards only.

Eugenia Kim: July 22-25, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 347 W. 36th St. (Suite 501), btwn Eighth and Ninth aves. Hats and accessories for men and women are deeply discounted.

Vivienne Tam: July 23, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; July 24, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; July 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 260 W. 39th St. (11th floor), btwn Seventh and Eighth aves. Womenswear is up to 75% off, including a pleated shift dress for $180 instead of $485.

Billy Reid: July 24-26, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; July 27, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 57 Bond St., at Bowery. Clothing, shoes and accessories for men and women, plus furniture, rugs and bolts of fabric from past collections, are on sale.

French Garment Cleaners Co.: July 24-26, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; July 27, noon-6 p.m. 85 Lafayette Ave., at Fulton St., Fort Greene, 718-797-0011. The Brooklyn boutique is offering steep discounts on pieces for men and women from designers including Isabel Marant, Rachel Comey, Ulla Johnson, Sea New York and Patrick Ervell.

Send sale listings to julie.gordon@am-ny.com.