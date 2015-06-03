SJP’s new bridal shoes look very familiar…

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Getting fictionally stood up by the fictional Mr. Big has not stopped Sarah Jessica Parker from creating something very real: bridal shoes.

The new collection launched Wednesday, but some of the heels looked quite familiar.

The SJP ‘Maddalena’ Pointy Toe Pump, which retails at $545 at Nordstrom, is a royal blue satin heel decked out with a glitzy “bejeweled vamp” at the toe.

In “Sex and the City: The Movie” Carrie has somewhat of a Cinderella moment in her new penthouse apartment with a pair of Manolo Blahnik Satin Pumps, available in royal blue for $965 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

While those were the “something blue” shoes to wear for 2008’s “SATC” obsessed brides, couldn’t SJP be a little more creative with her new 2015 shoe line?

Under a puffy Vivienne Westwood gown, you could probably wear a Manolo on one foot and the SJP original on the other, without anyone noticing the difference.