Upcycled fashion boutique pop-up to come to Tribeca in August

Chashama and sustainable, women and BIPOC-owned fashion brand Art To Ware are teaming up to a pop-up shop that will be selling one-of-a-kind garments and accessories created from upcycled materials. The shop’s merchandise will be curated by A2W founder and fashion influencer, Lesley Ware.

Each item will be hand-picked by Ware and created by smaller up-and-coming designers. The pop-up will also introduce guests to the next generation of fashion designers, including Parron Allen, Gianni Lee, Hansel Clothing, JRat, Alexa Stark, Ooh Baby, and Project Runway alum Epperson.

Based on their own fashion-as-self-care mantra, A2W will host a series of in-store demonstrations. Shoppers will learn about Ware’s personal philosophies about fashion and personal style. They will also learn how to repurpose their worn out clothing into something new, creating an eco-conscious cycle of clothing wear and tear. The schedule for these events is to be announced.

The boutique will be located in the Westfield World Trade Center, inside the Oculus. This will be the fourth time the brands worked together to create a pop-up shop, with previous locations being in the West Village, Chelsea and the current Port Authority Bus Terminal shop.

These shops are made possible by donations from Chashama’s Storefront Startup program, as well as support from the NYC Department of Small Business Services.

“After partnering with us for our 2021 Holiday Market, we are delighted to work with Chashama again” said Diana Grasso, Vice President, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. “The Art to Ware pop-up reflects Westfield World Trade Center’s commitment to increasing accessibility for small and local minority and women-owned businesses and to offering visitors a unique and fresh shopping experience on their way through the Oculus.”

Ware’s fashion education has led her to spearhead programs for Parsons School of Design, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the New York Times Student Journeys program. She has grown from a simple observer of the runway to a trendsetting icon.

“Lesley and Art to Ware have exceeded my expectations with its beautiful sustainable clothing and all the opportunities it has created for many designers,” said Chashama’s Founder & Artistic Director Anita Durst.

After 3 pop-up shops that yielded amazing results, this collaboration between A2W and Chashama is sure to bring the best of the best. It will be both an educational and exciting experience.

The pop-up shop will open on Aug. 11 from 5 – 8 p.m. 185 Greenwich St, Manhattan.