The WestHouse Hotel: Upscale services at an unprecedented value

The WestHouse Hotel is more than just another boutique hotel in New York — it is an entirely new hospitality concept providing a curated portfolio of upscale services and amenities at an unprecedented value.

Designed by Jeffrey Beers International, the two-month-old WestHouse (201 W. 55th St., 212-707-4888) provides a one-of-a-kind “house away from home” experience, blending the refined elements of an upscale New York City town house with the amenities and services of a five-star luxury boutique hotel.

It’s also located steps away from Central Park and within walking distance of the city’s finest art and culture.

So what else would a sophisticated clientele with discerning taste want? Try shopping delivered with no questions asked.

The hotel provides just that through an innovative collaboration with online luxury fashion shop Net-a-Porter. We spoke with General Manager Karla Keskin to learn more about the partnership.

What is the story behind the collaboration with Net-a-Porter and WestHouse Hotel?

The WestHouse is a 172-room hotel with a direct dial to Net-a-Porter and same-day delivery. A dedicated phone line in each room connects guests to Net-a-Porter customer care, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week in 22 languages. WestHouse’s 16 suites have direct access to Net-a-Porter’s personal shoppers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday and to customer care after hours and on the weekends. And there’s seamless online direct connect to Net-a-Porter’s website via in-room Intelity Pads. All packages arrive in Net-a-Porter’s beautiful signature black boxes.

Why would a hotel collaborate with Net-a-Porter?

[Net-a-Porter] is as discerning with fashion as we are with our clientele. It treats the top “one percent” … and has established itself as the world’s premier online luxury fashion destination. Presented in the style of a fashion magazine, Net-a-Porter features collections from over 350 of the world’s most coveted designers, including Chloe, Marc Jacobs, Burberry Prorsum, Miu Miu and Stella McCartney. With its acclaimed editorial format, express worldwide shipping to 170 countries (including same-day delivery to Manhattan), luxurious packaging and easy returns, Net-a-Porter offers an unparalleled shopping experience.

Why did you choose interior designer Jeffery Beers?

His jewelry inspiration and light fixtures are crystal-cut chandelier and sconces that are meant to look like jewelry around the hotel. Herringbone and chevron are in the bathroom, which add masculine and feminine touches. We even have bath scents from 12.29 and are choosing the best of the best. Amenities are a big part.

What else makes the WestHouse special?

A The WestHouse is designed by Jeffery Beers with an inspiration from the 1920s art deco. Our cozy and intimate luxury attaché is a concierge firm who can give high access to guests like an personalized itinerary, or even access to private shopping during off hours.

Why should guests stay at the WestHouse and not, say, the Trump?

Our concept is that you don’t have to worry about anything. You are our priority. We offer the feel of a private club. Our food and beverage areas are for guests only. The only access to our private bar is with your own key. Guests can enjoy a glass of wine in the drawing room. They can pour their own wine, or have butlers serve them.