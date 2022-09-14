Explore New Zealand in limited-time pop-up at Hudson Yards

Get a feel for what it’s like on the other side of the world at Hudson Yards this week.

On Sept. 15-16, Air New Zealand will host “Visit Tomorrow,” an immersive event that takes visitors on a tour of some of New Zealand’s most jaw-dropping experiences. The pop-up is taking place to commemorate the start of the first-ever New York to Auckland airline route, which will take flight on Sept. 17 from JFK Airport.

“Visit Tomorrow” features a visual tour of New Zealand through a 14′ tall LED screen. Guests will be welcomed by SAM, Air New Zealand’s metahuman flight attendant, and get a first-hand look at the Skynest, a bunk bed offering for economy flight passengers.

Those who attend will also be able to get a taste of New Zealand, with the event offering options such as iconic New Zealand flat whites as well as the signature snack service the Air New Zealand offers.

“Visit Tomorrow” will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 15 and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 16.