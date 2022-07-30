New York ranks in the top 3 most popular Tiktok travel destinations

Bounce, a luggage storage app, did a study to reveal the most popular travel destinations across the world. They used the popular TikTok app to reveal this data.

Bounce utilized hashtags and views on TikTok to see which destinations received the most traction. New York City got a total of 59.5 billion views on TikTok putting it in second place. Last year, New York City was ranked number #1 in Bounce’s study, but Bounce notes that the city still garners “vast numbers of viewers on the platform, and could well reclaim the top spot in future years.”

Overtaking first place is Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The city received over 81.8 billion hashtags. Dubai is a city known for its wealth and luxury, and continues to be a sought-after destination for vacationers who want to take in the sun. Its rise in popularity could be because it holds the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa.

Taking bronze is London, England. The city overtook last year’s third placement of Istanbul. London received 36.8 billion views on TikTik. With Big Ben, the London Eye, history-filled museums and galleries, West End shows, and beautiful parks there really is something for every vacationer on a trip to London.

To check out Bounce’s 2022 travel index, click here.