UberKITTENS return to NYC; have the most purrfect Thursday of your life

Uber will again offer customers the chance to snuggle with a kitten to celebrate National Cat Day.

Have the most purrfect Thursday of your entire life by requesting snuggle time from the #UberKITTENS.

It costs $30 for 15 minutes — well worth it if you’re a cat lover who lives in a pet-free New York City apartment.

And if your building does allow cats, then you’re in luck — most of the participating felines are up for adoption.

You can request snuggle time between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. But maybe check with your boss before you bring your furry friend into the office.