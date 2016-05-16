Warby Parker to open in Brooklyn; Cobble Hill shop will be first outer borough location

Brooklyn’s first Warby Parker is opening in Cobble Hill on Saturday, May 21.

Looks like Brooklyn shopping is getting sharper.

The glasses shop popularized for their order-by-mail system already has a location on the Upper East Side and two in the West Village, though this will be its first in the outer boroughs.

“Brooklyn has always been a second home for us (and the primary home for many of our customers and employees),” Neil Blumenthal, Warby Parker co-founder and co- CEO said in a news release Monday.

At Warby Parker, opticians will be available to adjust and fit frames. Customers can buy sunglasses on site and order prescription glasses for home delivery.

Inspired by Brooklyn’s artsier side, the Cobble HIll store will be decorated with local artwork and offer free creative giveaways, including postcards and illustrated maps of the best spots to sit and read or doodle in the neighborhood.

Exclusive to this location will be the Milton sunglasses ($145), which are ultra-lightweight and feature round, mirrored lenses. How Brooklyn!

Warby Parker Brooklyn will be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily.