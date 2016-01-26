Where to eat, play and stay in Antigua

If you’re looking for an easy warm-weather escape right about now, getting to the Caribbean island of Antigua has never been easier for New Yorkers. Direct flights to the tiny West Indies destination are about four hours and are available out of JFK through both American Airlines and, as of last fall, JetBlue, as well as United Airlines out of Newark. Plus, the recently updated international terminal at V.C. Bird International Airport makes arrivals and departures a breeze. Wondering what to do once you get there? Read on.