Your guide to summer in New York City: Movies, festivals and more

A guide to get you through to Labor Day.

Don’t miss a thing this summer thanks to our handy events guide. Hang on to this until Labor Day.

JUNE

3 Shakespeare in the Park returns with a free production of “Much Ado About Nothing,” starring Hamish Linklater and Lily Rabe. “King Lear,” with John Lithgow, will follow. Dates vary; tickets are first-come, first-served. (Central Park’s Delacorte Theater, FREE, Shakespeareinthepark.org; through Aug. 17)

4 Bring the kids, or the kid in you, to the free outdoor film series FRONT/ROW CINEMA this summer, for a screening of “WALL-E.” (South Street Seaport, FREE, Southstreetseaport.com)

5 Enjoy some of NYC’s tastiest cuisines while walking around midtown this summer at Urbanspace’s Broadway Bites. This pop-up market brings together some the city’s most popular chefs and small artisan-style eats. (Greeley Square Park, FREE, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Aug. 1, Urbanspace nyc.com)

6 The three-day music extravaganza Governors Ball Music Festival is back, this time with big acts such as Jack White, OutKast and Skrillex in tow. (Randall’s Island, $100-$2,000, Governorsballmusicfestival.com; through June 8)

7 Devour award-winning BBQ for only $9 a plate while moving and grooving to the tunes of live rock and country bands at the Big Apple Barbecue Block Party. (Madison Square Park, FREE, Bigapplebbq.org; also June 8)

8 Neighboring ‘hoods Chinatown and LES team up for the eclectic block party that is the annual Egg Rolls & Egg Creams Festival. (Museum at Eldridge Street, FREE, Eldridgestreet.org)

10 The Museum Mile Festival, once again takes over Fifth Avenue, with free access to nine museums. (Fifth Ave. from 82nd St. to 10th St., FREE, Museummilefestival.org)

13 This is the other Shakespeare in the Park. Theater 2020 performs a free performance of “King Lear” as part of the “Shakespeare at Sunset” series. (Brooklyn Bridge Park, FREE, Brooklynbridgepark.org; also June 14 and 15)

14 Break out your flapper gear for the Ninth Annual Jazz Age Lawn Party, featuring live music by Michael Arenella and his Dreamland Orchestra, dancing, delicious food and cocktails. (Governor’s Island, $30-$300, Jazzagelawnparty.com; also June 15, Aug. 16 and 17)

15 The all-ages outdoor dance party Mister Sunday gets its groove on all summer long at a new location on the waterfront. (Industry City, Sunset Park, $10-$15, Mistersaturdaynight .com; Sundays throughout the summer)

16 “Let It Go” belter Idina Menzel headlines a one-night-only performance. (Radio City Music Hall, $50-125, Radiocity.com)

21 The Mermaid Parade, the largest art parade in the nation, returns to celebrate ancient mythology and honky-tonk rituals on the seaside. (Coney Island, FREE, Coneyisland.com)

23 Opera lovers can check out the Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series in all five boroughs of NYC. (Various locations, FREE, Metoperafamily.org; through July 10)

28 Avicii brings his sick beats to Brooklyn as part of his #TRUETOUR. (Barclays Center, $25-$125, Barclayscenter.com)

29 Support your LGBTQ brethren at the annual Pride March, going strong since 1970. A bevy of other Pride-related events are taking place in the days leading up to the march. (Starts at 36th St. and Fifth Ave., FREE, Nycpride.org)

JULY

3 The raucous Andrew Jackson musical tribute “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson” gets its Brooklyn premiere with a free, outdoor production by Piper Theatre. (The Old Stone House, FREE, Pipertheatre.org; through July 19)

4 Celebrate the birth of the United States at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest(Coney Island, FREE, Nathans famous.com), then top it off with Macy’s Annual Fourth of July Fireworks, which return to the East River. (Macys.com/fireworks)

7 Three-time Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé brings his jazzy, soulful tunes to NYC in a two-night event. (Madison Square Garden, $80-$140, Thegarden.com; also July 8)

9 Enjoy some of the best classical music on the green courtesy of the New York Philharmonic’s Concerts in the Parks series. (Various locations, FREE, Nyphil.org; through July 15)

11 Beyoncé and Jay Z team up for their latest collaboration — their On The Run tour — in what’s sure to be the hottest ticket in town this summer. (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, $35-$280.50, Metlifestadium .com)

13 Bastille Day on 60th Street gathers together the best of French culture in the city for a taste of delicious cheese, crepes and wine, plus live music. (60th St. between Fifth and Lexington aves., FREE, Bastilledayny.com)

Mid-July: Nearly 300 eateries offer more than 20 days of bang-for-your-buck meals, serving three-course lunches for $25 and dinners for $38, during New York City Restaurant Week. (Various locations, Nycgo.com/restaurantweek; through mid-August)

20 Music, dance and spoken word collide for three straight weeks at Lincoln Center Out of Doors. (Lincoln Center, FREE, Lcoutofdoors.org; through Aug. 10)

24 Katy Perry brings her Prismatic World Tour to the Big Apple in support of her latest album “Prism,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. (Barclays Center, $29.50-$155, Barclayscenter.com; also July 25)

27 Harlem Week, which is actually a month long, celebrates local culture and history through performances, tributes, films, fashion, a children’s festival, sporting events and a street fair. (Across Harlem, FREE, Harlemweek.com; through Aug. 23)

AUGUST

8 Get your fill of theater during the New York International Fringe Festival, which will feature 1,200 performances from 200 theater companies from around in 20 venues throughout the Big Apple. (Various locations, $10-$18, Fringenyc .org; through Aug. 24)

9 Watch more than 170 dragon-boat teams compete on Meadows Lake as part of the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival. There’ll also be music, dance, martial arts, folk art and Chinese food. (Flushing Meadows Corona Park, FREE, Hkdbf-ny.org; also Aug. 10)

17 Musiq Soulchild brings his blend of R&B and Neo-Soul to Central Park as part of Summerstage. (Rumsey Playfield, Central Park, FREE, Centralpark.com)

22 Take a trip over the rainbow with “The Wizard of Oz,” the final film screening as part of Hudson River Park’s RiverFlicks Family Fridays. (Pier 46, FREE, Riverflicks.com)

25 It’s opening night of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, which will bring the world’s best tennis players to Arthur Ashe Stadium. (USopen.org; through Sept. 8)

29 The Electric Zoo Music Festival, the go-to music festival in New York for EDM, returns with David Guetta, Nicky Romero, Dada Life and more. (Randall’s Island, $79-$369 for various day and three-day passes, Electriczoofestival.com; through Aug. 31)