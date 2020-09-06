Dance tribute to honor 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks to stream online

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An annual dance tribute to the Sept. 11 attacks will stream online next week.

On Friday, Sept. 11, Buglisi Dance Theatre and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with Dance/NYC, will present a reimagining of the Table of Silence Project 9/11, an annual free public performance ritual for peace. The socially-distanced performance will be live streamed from Lincoln Center beginning at 7:55 a.m. that day and conclude at 8:46 a.m., the time the first tower was hit on Sept. 11, 2001.

Table of Silence Project 9/11 typically features more than 150 dancers. Led by Jaclyn Buglisi, the production has been reimagined to include collaborations from Composer/Music Director Daniel Bernard Roumain, spoken-word poet Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and Buglisi Dance Theatre CoFounder/Principal Dancer Terese Capucilli.

“This reimagining of the Table of Silence Project 9/11 is a powerful message for healing as we struggle with the global pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement for racial justice. We honor all those whose lives are impacted by the crises our country is facing,” said Buglisi. “Expressing so much of what makes us human, the Table of Silence Project’s message of peace and healing is far-reaching and holds great relevance today, in addition to the 9/11 commemoration. It strives to be a transformative experience that reveals the strength and resilience of our collective society.”

The stream will begin with a new Prologue featuring 24 dancers from Buglisi Dance Theatre, Ailey II, Alison Cook Beatty Dance, Ballet Hispánico’s BHdos, The Juilliard School, Limón Dance Company, Martha Graham Dance Company and professional dancers from the NYC community, followed by welcoming remarks from industry leaders. Next the dancers will perform Buglisi’s Requiem, which was choreographed in 2001 as an immediate response to the events of 9/11, followed by the world premiere of Études, a new three-minute film by Nel Shelby Productions. The full performance of the Table of Silence Project 9/11 will conclude the stream.

The stream will be available at LincolnCenter.org and on Lincoln Center’s Facebook Page. The video will also be available on-demand on LincolnCenter.org/TableOfSilenceProject and Buglisi Dance Theatre’s YouTube channel following the premiere.

“The arts can connect us, reveal collective truths, and help us process so much in our world that can seem overwhelming and impossible,” said Henry Timms, President and CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. “This work is a stunning example of the power of the arts. It is our honor to have it on our plaza once again, in a reconfigured form for our current times.”

For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org.