Looters sought for stealing $750,000 in merchandise from Chelsea furrier

Nearly two dozen looters who helped themselves to more than $750,000 in furs from a Chelsea store during protests this week remain at large, police reported.

The NYPD released video Friday of the suspects wanted for plundering Madison Avenue Furs, located at 118 West 27th St., at 11:20 p.m. on June 1.

The break-in occurred about 20 minutes after a citywide curfew took effect that evening, following looting and rioting that undermined the George Floyd protests over the previous weekend.

According to police, the looters smashed their way through a glass exterior door. The security video shows one perpetrator scaling and climbing over a secondary interior door to get inside the shop.

Within seconds, cops said, a stream of 15 to 20 looters walked into the shuttered shop and stole three-quarters of million dollars in fur coats, scarves and other items.

The incident was later reported to the 13th Precinct.

