Man violently stabs foe following dispute at Penn Station subway platform: cops

Cops in Midtown Manhattan are looking for the knife-wielding assailant who brutally stabbed a 33-year-old man during an argument inside Penn Station last week.

The NYPD released on May 4 video footage of the suspect involved in the attack that occurred at 4 p.m. on April 30 on an A train platform.

According to authorities, the victim was minding his own business while sitting on a platform bench when the perpetrator approached and embroiled him in an argument.

The verbal dispute turned bloody, police reported, when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the torso. Following the knifing, the attacker fled out of the station in an unknown direction.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct, NYPD Transit Bureau 2 and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Cops described the assailant as a black man between 20 and 30 years of age, who was seen wearing all dark clothing.

The video footage shows the suspect exiting through a subway turnstile, wearing a gray sweater.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.