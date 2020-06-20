Friday night dump? Manhattan-based U.S. Attorney who probed Trump allies suddenly steps down

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, head of the powerful Southern District of New York office covering much of New York City, abruptly resigned his post Friday night, according to U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

Barr announced that President Donald Trump has appointed current Securities and Exchange Commissioner (SEC) Chairman Jay Clayton to take Berman’s place. Berman served as head of the Justice Department’s Southern District of New York office for more than 2 1/2 years, and had investigated several Trump allies, including former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who was prosecuted, and former mayor and current Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Berman will leave the post on July 3, when U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpentino will succeed him in an interim capacity, pending Clayton’s confirmation. No reason for Berman’s departure was immediately provided.

The Washington Post reported that Barr made the announcement hours after visiting New York City to meet with local police officials.

In a press released on June 19, Barr touted Clayton’s service at the SEC, saying that he oversaw efforts “to modernize regulation of the capital markets, protect Main Street investors, enhance American competitiveness and address challenges ranging from cybersecurity issues to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“His management experience and expertise in financial regulation give him an ideal background to lead the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, and he will be a worthy successor to the many historic figures who have held the post,” Barr said.

The attorney general thanks Berman for his 2 1/2 years in service to the Southern District. Berman was appointed to the post in 2018 by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to replace former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

“With tenacity and savvy, Geoff has done an excellent job leading one of our nation’s most significant U.S. Attorney’s Offices, achieving many successes on consequential civil and criminal matters,” Barr said of Berman. “I appreciate his service to the Department of Justice and our nation, and I wish him well in the future.”