Suspects sought for shooting man in torso on Harlem street

Police released photos of two men wanted in connection with a shooting on a Harlem street last weekend.

Law enforcement sources said the bullets flew following a dispute between a group of men and the 28-year-old male victim at 9:52 p.m. on May 2 along West 118th Street near Manhattan Avenue, about a block east of Morningside Park.

The verbal argument turned bloody, authorities said, when one of the group members pulled out a firearm and shot the 28-year-old man in the upper left torso. The group then hightailed it from the scene, heading southbound on foot along West 118th Street.

Officers from the 28th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics rushed the victim to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The two suspects are pictured below.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.