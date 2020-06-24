SummerStage Anywhere rounds out June programming with two unique streamable performances

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two one-of-a-kind performances are streaming online this week as a part of Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage’s SummerStage Anywhere.

On June 24, pop artist MAX will take the stage at 7 p.m. EST. Called a “Young Pop God” by GQ, the New York native was named a “top popstar to watch” by Billboard and was nominated for “Best New Pop Artist” at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Then, on June 26, Grammy Award-winning Beninese singer-songwriter and SummerStage alumna Angélique Kidjo will give an electrifying performance at 7 p.m. EST. Her exclusive performance will bring her unique Afropop world fusion front and center. Both performances will premiere on the SummerStage YouTube channel.

In addition to these upcoming performances, Summerstage Anywhere recently launched “The People Speak,” a new crowdsourcing campaign made in collaboration with VOICES, a nonprofit arts, education and social justice organization. Summerstage Anywhere invites audiences to share their stories on social media #PeopleSpeakSundays and #SummerStageAnywhere when posting. SummerStage Anywhere will feature a selection of those posts each Sunday throughout the summer, highlighted as part of the “The People Speak” campaign.

But that’s not all – starting in July, Summerstage Anywhere will host a unique digital festival that will highlight art and music genres that were born in or represent New York, such as hip hop, salsa, jazz, global, indie, contemporary dance. The series will include interviews and performances from iconic artists, neighborhood tours, and arts engagement for the youth.

For updates or a full schedule of SummerStage Anywhere events, visit cityparksfoundation.org/summerstage-anywhere.