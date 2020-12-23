Outgoing 'law and order' president pardons associates/convicted felons Manafort and Stone | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued full pardons to his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

Manafort was convicted as part of the special counsel probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Trump had earlier commuted the criminal sentence of Stone, who was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers.

The latest pardons come a day after Trump granted full pardons to George Papadopoulos, a former campaign aide who pleaded guilty as part of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election; and Alex van der Zwaan, 36, the Dutch son-in-law of Russian billionaire German Khan Van der Zwaan, who was sentenced to 30 days in prison and fined $20,000 for lying to U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators about contacts with an official in Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The list of pardons and commutations included three former Republican lawmakers. Also pardoned were former U.S. service members – Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard – who were convicted of murdering Iraqi civilians while working as contractors in 2007.