Serial shooter wanted for killing homeless man in Manhattan cuffed in Washington

The man believed to be responsible for the murders of homeless individuals in New York City and Washington, DC has been apprehended, the NYPD announced Tuesday morning.

According to the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect — who was picked up in Washington on Monday — is currently being interviewed at their Homicide Branch; additional details will be released as the investigation unfolds.

“Great teamwork on the part of the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department, the New York City Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” the NYPD said in a statement announcing the arrest.

The apparent serial shooter left both cities gripped in fear since March 3, when the first shooting was believed to have begun on New York Avenue within the nation’s capital. Five days later, the suspect struck again, in both incidents the victims survived the shootings. However, the following day, on March 9, the suspect stabbed and shot a homeless man, then set his tent ablaze.

Days later, the suspect traveled to Lower Manhattan to wreak similar carnage here.

On March 12, at 4:30 a.m. a 38-year-old Hispanic unhoused man took a bullet to his arm on King Street off Varick Street. The man woke up screaming, causing the suspect to flee. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Later that same day, at approximately 4:30 p.m., another unhoused individual was found dead outside of 148 Lafayette St. with a gunshot wound to his neck and head. A witness told amNewYork Metro that he heard the gunfire around 6am but did not discover the body until that afternoon.

As the mayor and NYPD officials reached out for the public’s assistance to aid in identifying the suspect, investigators learned that the assailant was also wanted in Washington DC for similar attacks on homeless individuals, which spurred rewards to reach up to $70,000.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined the DC Metropolitan Police Department and NYPD in the investigation.

This is a developing story; check back with amNewYork Metro for more information as it unfolds.