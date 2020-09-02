Bike rider slugs woman with fist while pedaling down Financial District street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives need the public’s help in finding the bike-riding brute who punched a woman while pedaling down a Financial District street earlier this week.

Law enforcement sources said the attack happened at 9:40 a.m. on Aug. 31 along Water Street near Wall Street.

According to authorities, the cycling creep rode a CitiBike southbound along Water Street and approached the victim. He then struck her with a closed fist and pedaled away in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 1st Precinct. Cops said the victim suffered swelling to the left side of her mouth, but refused medical attention.

On Sept. 1, the NYPD released video footage of the assailant. Police did not provide a physical description.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.