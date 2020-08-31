Tough guy smacks pedestrian in head with bottle along Harlem street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police need the public’s help in finding the assailant who bashed a 66-year-old man’s head with a glass bottle on a Harlem street earlier this month.

The NYPD released on Sunday night video footage of the suspect wanted for the attack, which took place at 1:22 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the corner of West 129th Street and Convent Avenue.

The footage shows the assailant approaching the man from behind as the victim walked westbound along West 129th Street through the intersection.

Seconds later, authorities said, the suspect repeatedly smacked the victim in the head with the glass bottle, causing him to fall to the ground. The assailant then struck the man several more times before taking off on foot westbound on West 129th Street toward Amsterdam Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 23rd Precinct. The victim later sought medical treatment for pain, swelling and scratches to his head and face.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.